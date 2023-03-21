LiveOne Inc. (LVO): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is priced at $1.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.99 and reached a high price of $1.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.99. The stock touched a low price of $0.986.

LiveOne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4300 on 07/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.4830 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) full year performance was 41.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveOne Inc. shares are logging -23.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $1.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 514314 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveOne Inc. (LVO) recorded performance in the market was 69.39%, having the revenues showcasing 95.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.64M, as it employees total of 184 workers.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7974, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, LiveOne Inc. posted a movement of +37.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 259,538 in trading volumes.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of LiveOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of LiveOne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.74%, alongside a boost of 41.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.45% during last recorded quarter.