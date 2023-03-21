Here is why Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.96%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), which is $1.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.29 after opening rate of $1.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.055 before closing at $1.30.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Revenue increased 9.0% to $451.1 million, compared to Q4 2021. You can read further details here

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.7900 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.6664 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) full year performance was -80.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares are logging -81.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 606982 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) recorded performance in the market was 46.15%, having the revenues showcasing 37.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 226.60M, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0788, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -22.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 504,178 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)

Raw Stochastic average of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.00%, alongside a downfall of -80.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.48% during last recorded quarter.