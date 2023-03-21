Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is priced at $3.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.90 and reached a high price of $3.96, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.94. The stock touched a low price of $3.83.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Copper Mountain Mining Receives FIRB Approval and Anticipates Imminent Completion of the Sale of the Eva Copper Project and the Australian Exploration Tenements. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the “Company” or “Copper Mountain”) is pleased to announce that the Foreign Investment Review Board (“FIRB”) in Australia granted approval on December 13, 2022 (the “FIRB Approval”) for the previously announced sale of Copper Mountain’s wholly-owned Eva Copper Project and its 2,100km2 exploration land package in Queensland, Australia (the “Transaction”) to Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE: HAR) (NYSE: HMY) (“Harmony”). See Copper Mountain’s press release dated October 6, 2022 (“Copper Mountain Mining Announces Agreement to Sell the Eva Copper Project and the Australian Exploration Tenements for Total Consideration of up to US$230 Million”) for additional details regarding the Transaction. You can read further details here

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.40 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $1.93 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) full year performance was -24.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares are logging -30.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.93 and $5.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1552696 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) recorded performance in the market was 10.34%, having the revenues showcasing 16.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.27B, as it employees total of 37609 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.41, with a change in the price was noted +1.01. In a similar fashion, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited posted a movement of +36.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,359,074 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HMY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.89%, alongside a downfall of -24.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.88% during last recorded quarter.