Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), which is $3.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.94 after opening rate of $3.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.65 before closing at $3.77.Recently in News on February 28, 2023, Gaotu Techedu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Gaotu Techedu Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 03/07/23, with the lowest value was $0.64 for the same time period, recorded on 11/01/22.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) full year performance was 76.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares are logging -28.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 516.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1380433 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) recorded performance in the market was 67.16%, having the revenues showcasing 26.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.06B, as it employees total of 9015 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gaotu Techedu Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.81, with a change in the price was noted +3.19. In a similar fashion, Gaotu Techedu Inc. posted a movement of +425.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,076,402 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOTU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gaotu Techedu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gaotu Techedu Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 190.07%, alongside a boost of 76.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.44% during last recorded quarter.