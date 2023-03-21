Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) was valued at $0.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.46 while reaching the peak value of $0.5078 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4324. The stock current value is $0.51.Recently in News on March 17, 2023, Faraday Future Plans to Host an Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 14, 2023, Appoints Ms. Li Han to the Board of Directors. Notice of Annual Meeting of FF Stockholders to be held on April 14, 2023. You can read further details here

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.8500 on 07/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.2450 for the same time period, recorded on 12/07/22.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) full year performance was -89.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares are logging -93.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $7.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 51508886 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) recorded performance in the market was 74.65%, having the revenues showcasing 5.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 328.60M, as it employees total of 586 workers.

Analysts verdict on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5194, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. posted a movement of +10.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 45,764,105 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FFIE is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.47%, alongside a downfall of -89.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.63% during last recorded quarter.