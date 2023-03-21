Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is priced at $3.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.25 and reached a high price of $3.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.23. The stock touched a low price of $3.25.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares are logging -95.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $90.00.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 610406 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) recorded performance in the market was -41.43%, having the revenues showcasing -53.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.56M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

The Analysts eye on Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Edible Garden AG Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.21, with a change in the price was noted -13.44. In a similar fashion, Edible Garden AG Incorporated posted a movement of -78.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 452,550 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Raw Stochastic average of Edible Garden AG Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.43%. The shares increased approximately by 12.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.58% during last recorded quarter.