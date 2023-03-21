Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV). It is currently valued at $1.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.85, after setting-off with the price of $1.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.62 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.60.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Splash Beverage to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event. Fort Lauderdale, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – March 16, 2023) – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), today announced that Robert Nistico, Chairman and CEO, will be attending the Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, March 29. During the presentation, Robert Nistico will highlight the company’s recent advances and sales growth. You can read further details here

Splash Beverage Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4500 on 07/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.7502 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) full year performance was -34.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares are logging -49.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $3.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 592826 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) recorded performance in the market was 82.03%, having the revenues showcasing 76.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.29M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Splash Beverage Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1123, with a change in the price was noted +0.63. In a similar fashion, Splash Beverage Group Inc. posted a movement of +56.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 197,882 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBEV is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Splash Beverage Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Splash Beverage Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.06%, alongside a downfall of -34.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.77% during last recorded quarter.