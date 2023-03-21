Buying a Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), which is $3.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.50 after opening rate of $3.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.91 before closing at $3.46.Recently in News on March 17, 2023, Cosmos Health Inc. Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire ZipDoctor, Inc., a Telehealth Company, from American International Holdings Corp. Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ZipDoctor Inc. from American International Holdings Corp (AMIH) for an undisclosed sum. The Sale and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) was signed on March 17, 2023, and the transaction is expected to close on April 3, 2023. You can read further details here

Cosmos Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.50 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.69 for the same time period, recorded on 11/08/22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) full year performance was -95.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cosmos Health Inc. shares are logging -95.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.69 and $73.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 885239 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) recorded performance in the market was -32.89%, having the revenues showcasing -62.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.67M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.59, with a change in the price was noted +0.99. In a similar fashion, Cosmos Health Inc. posted a movement of +47.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,764,244 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COSM is recording 6.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Cosmos Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.92%, alongside a downfall of -95.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.91% during last recorded quarter.