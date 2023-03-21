AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is on the roll with an average volume of 569.37K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). It is currently valued at $0.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.42, after setting-off with the price of $0.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.36 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.38.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, AgEagle Announces Demand for eBee-X Unmanned Aerial Systems On the Rise from Customers in the Middle East. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that FEDS, one of the leading drone services companies in the Middle East and value added reseller of AgEagle’s high performance unmanned aerial systems (“UAS”), has recently won a tender for multiple eBee-X™ drones and sensors for use in environmental mapping operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. You can read further details here

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5400 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/22.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) full year performance was -60.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares are logging -73.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 736660 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) recorded performance in the market was 18.57%, having the revenues showcasing 2.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.60M, as it employees total of 121 workers.

Specialists analysis on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4483, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. posted a movement of -9.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 656,169 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAVS is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Raw Stochastic average of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.59%, alongside a downfall of -60.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.04% during last recorded quarter.