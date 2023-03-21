Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), which is $96.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $96.94 after opening rate of $96.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $92.90 before closing at $97.84.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, AMD Brings World-Class Performance of 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors to Embedded Networking, Security, Storage and Industrial Systems. New energy-efficient EPYC Embedded 9004 Series combines embedded system-optimized features, enhanced security and scalability up to 96 cores —. You can read further details here

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $125.67 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $54.57 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) full year performance was -13.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares are logging -22.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.57 and $125.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 91898530 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) recorded performance in the market was 49.47%, having the revenues showcasing 45.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 154.02B, as it employees total of 25000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.64, with a change in the price was noted +38.11. In a similar fashion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted a movement of +64.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 64,832,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMD is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.53%, alongside a downfall of -13.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.51% during last recorded quarter.