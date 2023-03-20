Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) is on the roll with an average volume of 252.30K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO). It is currently valued at $0.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.75, after setting-off with the price of $0.4273. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.3853 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.43.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Wejo Expands Availability of Road Health Solution to EU. Real-time and historic data intelligence to promote proactive road safety across Europe. You can read further details here

Wejo Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7000 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/23.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) full year performance was -79.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wejo Group Limited shares are logging -84.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $4.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1614063 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) recorded performance in the market was 55.93%, having the revenues showcasing -4.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.20M, as it employees total of 296 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wejo Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7461, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Wejo Group Limited posted a movement of -27.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 264,323 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

Raw Stochastic average of Wejo Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.04%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.25%, alongside a downfall of -79.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 59.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.46% during last recorded quarter.