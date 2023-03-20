This is to seal it as Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) shares are down -11.69% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) was valued at $0.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.79 while reaching the peak value of $0.8029 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.68. The stock current value is $0.68.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, TS&L Places Bulk Order for Knightscope K1 Blue Light Towers. Plan to Co-Exhibit at 2023 National Student School Safety & Security Conference. You can read further details here

Knightscope Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.2000 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/23.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) full year performance was -87.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knightscope Inc. shares are logging -89.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and -11.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $6.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1123035 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) recorded performance in the market was -64.02%, having the revenues showcasing -54.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.40M.

Analysts verdict on Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Knightscope Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8564, with a change in the price was noted -2.07. In a similar fashion, Knightscope Inc. posted a movement of -75.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 365,050 in trading volumes.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Knightscope Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.31%, alongside a downfall of -87.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -33.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.36% during last recorded quarter.