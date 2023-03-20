The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is priced at $1.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.25 and reached a high price of $1.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.23. The stock touched a low price of $1.21.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Akanda Corporation Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split. International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) an Ontario company, reported that it expects to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on its ordinary shares effective Thursday March 9, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Trading in the ordinary shares will continue on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “AKAN”. The new CUSIP number for the ordinary shares following the reverse stock split is 00971M205. You can read further details here

Akanda Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $123.0000 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/23.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) full year performance was -98.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akanda Corp. shares are logging -98.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $123.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 895510 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akanda Corp. (AKAN) recorded performance in the market was -11.41%, having the revenues showcasing -28.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.49M.

Market experts do have their say about Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akanda Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0891, with a change in the price was noted -1.21. In a similar fashion, Akanda Corp. posted a movement of -47.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 463,664 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Akanda Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.42%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Akanda Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.30%, alongside a downfall of -98.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -52.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.69% during last recorded quarter.