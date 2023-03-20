Take note of this Trade Activity: Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is priced at $18.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.81 and reached a high price of $19.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.35. The stock touched a low price of $17.31.Recently in News on February 16, 2023, Customers Bank Introduces Loan Syndications Banking Solutions. Customers Bank, a digital and fintech-forward super-community bank with a growing number of operations across the nation and the bank subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI), announced the launch of a new Loan Syndications Banking Team, expanding the bank’s lending services for middle market businesses and lead deals to support the bank’s existing and future national lines of business. You can read further details here

Customers Bancorp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.65 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $6.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/23.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) full year performance was -69.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Customers Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -69.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.87 and $58.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2142232 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) recorded performance in the market was -36.45%, having the revenues showcasing -37.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 643.14M, as it employees total of 665 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.92, with a change in the price was noted -13.16. In a similar fashion, Customers Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of -42.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 584,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUBI is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical breakdown of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI)

Raw Stochastic average of Customers Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Customers Bancorp Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.67%, alongside a downfall of -69.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.07% during last recorded quarter.