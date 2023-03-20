SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV): Major Movement on the Horizon

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), which is $6.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.60 after opening rate of $6.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.08 before closing at $6.00.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, SilverCrest Reports 2022 Annual Financial Results. TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV. You can read further details here

SilverCrest Metals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.84 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $4.58 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) full year performance was -27.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares are logging -33.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.58 and $9.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4226527 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) recorded performance in the market was 8.83%, having the revenues showcasing 1.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 961.42M, as it employees total of 375 workers.

Analysts verdict on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SilverCrest Metals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.04, with a change in the price was noted +1.22. In a similar fashion, SilverCrest Metals Inc. posted a movement of +22.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,407,587 in trading volumes.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SilverCrest Metals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SilverCrest Metals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.60%, alongside a downfall of -27.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.56% during last recorded quarter.