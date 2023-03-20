Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). It is currently valued at $2.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.44, after setting-off with the price of $2.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.9301 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.90.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -95.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $46.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 769450 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) recorded performance in the market was -20.51%, having the revenues showcasing -7.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.19M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.58, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +27.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 251,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STBX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.51%. The shares increased approximately by -28.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.66% during last recorded quarter.