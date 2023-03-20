Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -12.02%: What to Expect?

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is priced at $1.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.87 and reached a high price of $1.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.84. The stock touched a low price of $1.84.Recently in News on March 12, 2023, Lufax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Lufax Holding Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.0500 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 11/25/22.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) full year performance was -69.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lufax Holding Ltd shares are logging -72.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $7.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16125507 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) recorded performance in the market was -1.55%, having the revenues showcasing -11.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.22B, as it employees total of 84337 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1705, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Lufax Holding Ltd posted a movement of +14.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,032,064 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LU is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lufax Holding Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lufax Holding Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.80%, alongside a downfall of -69.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.57% during last recorded quarter.