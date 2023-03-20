Investors have a limited window left to buy DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), which is $8.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.47 after opening rate of $7.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.45 before closing at $7.41.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, DRDGOLD Limited to Present at Investor Summit Group’s Q4 Conference. Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – November 8, 2022) – DRDGOLD Limited (JSE: DRD) (NYSE: DRD), today announced that Niel Pretorius, Chief Executive Officer of DRDGOLD Limited will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. During the presentation, DRDGOLD’s Chief Executive Officer, Niel Pretorius, will introduce the Company and its value proposition of gold-price exposure, ESG and dividend history. The presentation will be made available on the DRDGOLD website at www.drdgold.com on 14th November 2022. You can read further details here

DRDGOLD Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.19 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $4.66 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) full year performance was -13.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DRDGOLD Limited shares are logging -20.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.66 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2497440 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) recorded performance in the market was 12.84%, having the revenues showcasing 16.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 628.17M, as it employees total of 2959 workers.

Analysts verdict on DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DRDGOLD Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.14, with a change in the price was noted +3.11. In a similar fashion, DRDGOLD Limited posted a movement of +59.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 256,891 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRD is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of DRDGOLD Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of DRDGOLD Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.06%, alongside a downfall of -13.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.95% during last recorded quarter.