Here is what you need to look for: Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is priced at $8.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.50 and reached a high price of $8.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.58. The stock touched a low price of $8.3947.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.17 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $6.38 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) full year performance was -49.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -52.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.38 and $18.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18514376 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) recorded performance in the market was -15.06%, having the revenues showcasing -17.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.60B, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.93, with a change in the price was noted +1.81. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of +26.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,450,187 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAA is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Under Armour Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.25%, alongside a downfall of -49.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.57% during last recorded quarter.