BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI): Investing has never been easier

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is priced at $1.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.78 and reached a high price of $1.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.64. The stock touched a low price of $1.70.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, BigBear.ai Announces 21% Year-Over-Year Growth in Fourth Quarter 2022. Total full year revenue achieved guidance and grew 6% year-over-year to $155.0 million; Analytics full year revenue grew 19% year-over-year. You can read further details here

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.1200 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.5800 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) full year performance was -79.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares are logging -89.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $16.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5952957 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) recorded performance in the market was 162.73%, having the revenues showcasing 90.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 231.50M, as it employees total of 665 workers.

The Analysts eye on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9290, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +43.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,221,778 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Raw Stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.52%.

Considering, the past performance of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 162.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.22%, alongside a downfall of -79.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -58.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 90.34% during last recorded quarter.