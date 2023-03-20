Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Quarterly Performance is -79.57%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER). It is currently valued at $0.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.9753, after setting-off with the price of $0.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.55.Recently in News on March 17, 2023, Acer Therapeutics Announces Topline Results from ACER-801 (Osanetant) Phase 2a Trial. ACER-801 safe and well-tolerated but did not achieve statistically significant decrease in frequency or severity of hot flashes in postmenopausal women. You can read further details here

Acer Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5600 on 12/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/23.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) full year performance was -73.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -85.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and -39.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $4.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4480059 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) recorded performance in the market was -73.31%, having the revenues showcasing -79.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.40M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Acer Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0334, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -44.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 482,177 in trading volumes.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Acer Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.03%, alongside a downfall of -73.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -59.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by -67.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -79.57% during last recorded quarter.