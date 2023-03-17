Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), which is $61.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $61.505 after opening rate of $58.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $58.82 before closing at $59.85.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, Jaylen Clark of the UCLA Men’s Basketball Team Scores with Newegg, MSI and Seagate Technology. Top defensive player featured in college basketball-themed marketing campaign. You can read further details here

Seagate Technology Holdings plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.72 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $47.47 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) full year performance was -30.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares are logging -35.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.47 and $94.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2279102 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) recorded performance in the market was 16.33%, having the revenues showcasing 8.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.94B, as it employees total of 40000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Seagate Technology Holdings plc a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.58, with a change in the price was noted +8.17. In a similar fashion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc posted a movement of +15.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,637,060 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology Holdings plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.20%, alongside a downfall of -30.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.95% during last recorded quarter.