Recent Change of -10.17% in the Hesai Group (HSAI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hesai Group (HSAI), which is $13.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.00 after opening rate of $16.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.60 before closing at $15.24.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, Hesai Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Quarterly Net revenues were RMB409.2 million (US$59.3 million)1, an increase of 56.6% year-over-yearQuarterly LiDAR shipments were 47,5152 units, an increase of 739.2% year-over-yearFull Year 2022 Net revenues were RMB1,202.7 million (US$174.4 million), an increase of 66.9% year-over-yearFull Year 2022 LiDAR shipments were 80,462 units, an increase of 467.5% year-over-year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hesai Group shares are logging -54.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.19 and $30.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 537454 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hesai Group (HSAI) recorded performance in the market was -34.96%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.72B, as it employees total of 1020 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hesai Group (HSAI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Hesai Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Hesai Group (HSAI)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Hesai Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.96%. The shares increased approximately by -28.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.06% in the period of the last 30 days.