QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) was valued at $0.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.3098 while reaching the peak value of $0.3151 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.269. The stock current value is $0.42.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, QualTek Secures New Money Financing. Company continues to provide best-in-class telecommunications and infrastructure services to customers. You can read further details here

QualTek Services Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7900 on 03/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.2690 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) full year performance was -83.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QualTek Services Inc. shares are logging -88.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $3.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6100488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) recorded performance in the market was -4.04%, having the revenues showcasing -13.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.65M, as it employees total of 5225 workers.

The Analysts eye on QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the QualTek Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6918, with a change in the price was noted -0.95. In a similar fashion, QualTek Services Inc. posted a movement of -69.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 141,799 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK)

Raw Stochastic average of QualTek Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.44%.

Considering, the past performance of QualTek Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.80%, alongside a downfall of -83.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.67% during last recorded quarter.