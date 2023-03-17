Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT), which is $0.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.226 after opening rate of $0.2153 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1427 before closing at $0.15.Recently in News on March 10, 2023, /C O R R E C T I O N — Loyalty Ventures Inc./. In the news release, Loyalty Ventures Inc. Announces Bankruptcy Filings and Plan to Delist from the Nasdaq Global Select Market, issued 10-Mar-2023 by Loyalty Ventures Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the release contains updated information compared to the previous version, as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Loyalty Ventures Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.2400 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.1146 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/23.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) full year performance was -99.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares are logging -99.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and -18.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $20.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5900465 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) recorded performance in the market was -95.16%, having the revenues showcasing -95.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.59M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Loyalty Ventures Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8024, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, Loyalty Ventures Inc. posted a movement of -85.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,855,037 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)

Raw Stochastic average of Loyalty Ventures Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Loyalty Ventures Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -93.76%, alongside a downfall of -99.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -51.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -93.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -95.18% during last recorded quarter.