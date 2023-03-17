Meta Platforms Inc. (META): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Meta Platforms Inc. (META), which is $198.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $205.76 after opening rate of $198.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $196.0886 before closing at $204.93.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, Meta’s Edward Palmieri Shares Our Journey To Achieve Water Positive Status by 2030. Edward Palmieri, head of global sustainability at Meta, and Nethra Rajendran, Net Zero Analyst at GreenBiz Group, discuss Meta’s commitment to become water positive by 2030. You can read further details here

Meta Platforms Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $236.86 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $88.09 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) full year performance was -2.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meta Platforms Inc. shares are logging -16.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.09 and $236.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14380231 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meta Platforms Inc. (META) recorded performance in the market was 65.06%, having the revenues showcasing 63.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 537.76B, as it employees total of 86482 workers.

The Analysts eye on Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

During the last month, 31 analysts gave the Meta Platforms Inc. a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 139.23, with a change in the price was noted +69.23. In a similar fashion, Meta Platforms Inc. posted a movement of +53.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 40,869,488 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for META is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical rundown of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Platforms Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Meta Platforms Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.82%, alongside a downfall of -2.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.36% during last recorded quarter.