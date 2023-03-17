Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is priced at $92.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $88.78 and reached a high price of $94.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $89.39. The stock touched a low price of $87.70.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, Lattice Semiconductor to Host Analyst & Investor Day. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today opened registration for the livestream of its 2023 Analyst and Investor Day, which will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 2-3:30 p.m. EDT / 11-12:30 p.m. PDT at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City. You can read further details here

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.38 on 03/16/23, with the lowest value was $43.41 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) full year performance was 67.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares are logging -1.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.41 and $93.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2332152 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) recorded performance in the market was 42.94%, having the revenues showcasing 25.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.10B, as it employees total of 949 workers.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.97, with a change in the price was noted +45.05. In a similar fashion, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation posted a movement of +94.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,605,266 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LSCC is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.05%, alongside a boost of 67.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.09% during last recorded quarter.