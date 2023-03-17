Investors have a limited window left to buy Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC). It is currently valued at $34.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $34.38, after setting-off with the price of $31.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $31.89 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $32.37.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of 2,100,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 2,100,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $31.50 per share (the “Offering”). The shares are being sold by NAPCO’s Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard L. Soloway, and its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations, Kevin S. Buchel (each, a “Selling Stockholder” and together, the “Selling Stockholders”). Additionally, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from them up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock. The Offering is expected to close on February 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Napco Security Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.78 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $15.60 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) full year performance was 70.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Napco Security Technologies Inc. shares are logging -6.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.60 and $36.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 517375 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) recorded performance in the market was 25.11%, having the revenues showcasing 27.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.35B, as it employees total of 1149 workers.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Napco Security Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.84, with a change in the price was noted +7.47. In a similar fashion, Napco Security Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +27.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 274,569 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NSSC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Napco Security Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Napco Security Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.62%, alongside a boost of 70.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.24% during last recorded quarter.