Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)

At the end of the latest market close, Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) was valued at $0.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4751 while reaching the peak value of $0.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.431. The stock current value is $0.44.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, Boxlight Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Revenue was $42.8 million for the quarter, a decrease of 2.7% from the prior year quarter and increased by 19.8% to $221.8 million for the year. You can read further details here

Boxlight Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) full year performance was -59.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boxlight Corporation shares are logging -69.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1172433 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) recorded performance in the market was 41.51%, having the revenues showcasing 32.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.92M, as it employees total of 183 workers.

Analysts verdict on Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Boxlight Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4344, with a change in the price was noted -0.07. In a similar fashion, Boxlight Corporation posted a movement of -13.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 773,018 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BOXL is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.94.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Boxlight Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Boxlight Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.73%, alongside a downfall of -59.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.95% during last recorded quarter.