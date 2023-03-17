Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

At the end of the latest market close, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) was valued at $2.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.92 while reaching the peak value of $4.7999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.20. The stock current value is $2.21.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Dermata Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $5.0 Million Public Offering. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (“Dermata,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:DRMA; DRMAW), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 1,618,123 shares of the Company’s common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying Series A warrants to purchase up to 1,618,123 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to 1,618,123 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $3.09 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants. The Series A warrants will have an exercise price of $2.82 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years following the date of issuance, and the Series B warrants will have an exercise price of $2.82 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire twenty-eight months following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 20, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.52 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) full year performance was -85.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -90.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and -14.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.59 and $23.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2187774 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) recorded performance in the market was -66.23%, having the revenues showcasing -25.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.24M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.08, with a change in the price was noted -8.21. In a similar fashion, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -78.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 95,180 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRMA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA)

Raw Stochastic average of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.10%, alongside a downfall of -85.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -49.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by -48.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.98% during last recorded quarter.