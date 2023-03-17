Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 18.40M

At the end of the latest market close, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) was valued at $67.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $64.40 while reaching the peak value of $68.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $63.12. The stock current value is $72.52.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, Coinbase to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO, and Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Coinbase Global Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $206.79 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $31.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) full year performance was -57.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coinbase Global Inc. shares are logging -64.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 129.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.55 and $206.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14106334 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) recorded performance in the market was 104.92%, having the revenues showcasing 80.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.05B, as it employees total of 4510 workers.

Specialists analysis on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.14, with a change in the price was noted +6.05. In a similar fashion, Coinbase Global Inc. posted a movement of +9.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,560,088 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COIN is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Coinbase Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 104.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.10%, alongside a downfall of -57.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.44% during last recorded quarter.