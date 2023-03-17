American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), which is $13.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.23 after opening rate of $13.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.625 before closing at $14.12.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Cole Brown Joins The Executive Leadership Council. The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) recently selected Cole Brown, Chief People Officer at American Airlines, to join its 2023 class. The ELC is a global organization comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, corporate board members, senior executives of Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, and thought leaders. You can read further details here

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.42 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $11.65 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -16.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -35.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.65 and $21.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9467676 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 8.47%, having the revenues showcasing 3.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.45B, as it employees total of 129700 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.86, with a change in the price was noted +0.16. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +1.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 25,411,607 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.32%.

Considering, the past performance of American Airlines Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.32%, alongside a downfall of -16.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.35% during last recorded quarter.