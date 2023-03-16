Why is Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) down -65.56% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI). It is currently valued at $1.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.14, after setting-off with the price of $1.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.14.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, Smith Micro Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Smith Micro Software Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1790 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.0400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/23.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) full year performance was -65.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are logging -75.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.14 and $4.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 698935 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) recorded performance in the market was -50.48%, having the revenues showcasing -50.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.34M, as it employees total of 373 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3456, with a change in the price was noted -0.99. In a similar fashion, Smith Micro Software Inc. posted a movement of -48.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 311,758 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMSI is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)

Raw Stochastic average of Smith Micro Software Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Smith Micro Software Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.22%, alongside a downfall of -65.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -67.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.94% during last recorded quarter.