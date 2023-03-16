Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuya Inc. (TUYA), which is $1.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.89 after opening rate of $1.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.735 before closing at $1.79.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, Tuya Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. Tuya Inc. (“Tuya” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the “Group”) (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Tuya Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5200 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.7703 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) full year performance was -14.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -58.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $4.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 573640 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -1.57%, having the revenues showcasing 6.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.07B, as it employees total of 3470 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8125, with a change in the price was noted +0.89. In a similar fashion, Tuya Inc. posted a movement of +89.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 774,392 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TUYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tuya Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.32%, alongside a downfall of -14.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.82% during last recorded quarter.