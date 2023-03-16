The countdown is on: ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), which is $7.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.82 after opening rate of $7.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.205 before closing at $8.12.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, ProPetro Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022. ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. You can read further details here

ProPetro Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.92 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $7.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/23.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) full year performance was -45.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProPetro Holding Corp. shares are logging -56.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.25 and $16.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2853420 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) recorded performance in the market was -29.70%, having the revenues showcasing -25.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 850.09M, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.14, with a change in the price was noted -3.34. In a similar fashion, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted a movement of -31.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,293,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PUMP is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ProPetro Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ProPetro Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.49%, alongside a downfall of -45.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.46% during last recorded quarter.