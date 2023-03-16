ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Quarterly Performance is -32.70%: Here is the Surprise Factor

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is priced at $14.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.10 and reached a high price of $15.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.01. The stock touched a low price of $14.25.Recently in News on March 7, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule. ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) (“ProFrac” or the “Company”) announced today that it will report its 2022 fourth quarter financial results prior to the Company’s live conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern / 10:30 a.m. Central. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProFrac Holding Corp. shares are logging -46.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.18 and $27.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 648843 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) recorded performance in the market was -42.58%, having the revenues showcasing -32.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.40B, as it employees total of 2522 workers.

Specialists analysis on ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ProFrac Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.11, with a change in the price was noted -5.19. In a similar fashion, ProFrac Holding Corp. posted a movement of -26.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 417,022 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Raw Stochastic average of ProFrac Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.93%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.58%. The shares increased approximately by -29.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.70% during last recorded quarter.