Nucor Corporation (NUE) Quarterly Performance is -2.20%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Nucor Corporation (NUE) was valued at $156.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $151.30 while reaching the peak value of $152.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $142.16. The stock current value is $144.81.Recently in News on February 23, 2023, Nucor Provides One-Year Update on New West Virginia Sheet Mill. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) provided a one-year update today on the status of its new sheet steel mill in West Virginia, including the approval by the Company’s Board of Directors to provide additional capital to fund the construction of the project. The new mill will have an annual capacity of 3 million tons per year, and employ as many as 2,000 construction workers during the building phase and approximately 800 full-time teammates when it is fully operational. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $187.90 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $100.13 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 9.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -22.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $100.12 and $187.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3188164 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 9.86%, having the revenues showcasing -2.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.54B, as it employees total of 31400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 150.86, with a change in the price was noted +22.92. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +18.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,890,864 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical rundown of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Nucor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.40%, alongside a boost of 9.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.20% during last recorded quarter.