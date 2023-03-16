NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) is on the roll with an average volume of 89.06K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) was valued at $1.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.78 while reaching the peak value of $1.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.7001. The stock current value is $1.71.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, NeuroOne®#¹⁶⁰;to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced its participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference being held March 12-14, 2023 in Dana Point, California. Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts on Monday, March 13th and Tuesday, March 14th. You can read further details here

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9500 on 08/31/22, with the lowest value was $0.5101 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/22.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) full year performance was -10.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares are logging -42.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1207209 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) recorded performance in the market was 42.50%, having the revenues showcasing -18.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.40M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Analysts verdict on NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5040, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +16.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 220,632 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NMTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.52%, alongside a downfall of -10.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.18% during last recorded quarter.