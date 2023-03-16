Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) is priced at $2.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.915 and reached a high price of $1.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.83. The stock touched a low price of $1.76.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Successfully Completes Phase 2a Clinical Trial; Announces Late-Breaking Presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: “LIPO”) (“Lipella,” “our, “us” or the “Company”) today announced the successful completion of a Phase 2A clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its drug candidate LP-10 for hemorrhagic cystitis. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -67.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $7.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18227398 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) recorded performance in the market was -20.18%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.85M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO)

Raw Stochastic average of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.18%. The shares increased approximately by 37.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.39% in the period of the last 30 days.