Here is why DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.47%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), which is $10.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.185 after opening rate of $11.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.695 before closing at $10.90.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, DHT Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Results. HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 8, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

DHT Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.13 on 03/09/23, with the lowest value was $4.98 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) full year performance was 100.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DHT Holdings Inc. shares are logging -11.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.98 and $12.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 786024 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) recorded performance in the market was 20.74%, having the revenues showcasing 11.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.79B, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.68, with a change in the price was noted +2.01. In a similar fashion, DHT Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +23.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,393,881 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DHT is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical breakdown of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DHT Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.29%, alongside a boost of 100.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.92% during last recorded quarter.