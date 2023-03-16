Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is priced at $5.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.37 and reached a high price of $5.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.50. The stock touched a low price of $5.06.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Energy Fuels Announces 2022 Results; Emerging as the Leading US Producer of Critical Minerals with Focus on Uranium and Rare Earth Elements. Webcast on March 10, 2023. You can read further details here

Energy Fuels Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.00 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $4.69 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) full year performance was -37.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Fuels Inc. shares are logging -52.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.69 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3227511 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) recorded performance in the market was -15.30%, having the revenues showcasing -14.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 829.56M, as it employees total of 129 workers.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.71, with a change in the price was noted -1.35. In a similar fashion, Energy Fuels Inc. posted a movement of -20.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,832,582 in trading volumes.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Energy Fuels Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.33%, alongside a downfall of -37.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.33% during last recorded quarter.