Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). It is currently valued at $12.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.245, after setting-off with the price of $11.77. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.68 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.05.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Leslie’s, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results. Record first quarter sales of $195.1 million, an increase of 5.6% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, driven by an increase in non-comparable sales of $17.7 million from acquisitions and new store growth. You can read further details here

Leslie’s Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.73 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $11.43 for the same time period, recorded on 12/09/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) full year performance was -36.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leslie’s Inc. shares are logging -44.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.43 and $21.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3141679 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) recorded performance in the market was -1.15%, having the revenues showcasing -2.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.28B, as it employees total of 4200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Leslie’s Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.61, with a change in the price was noted -1.63. In a similar fashion, Leslie’s Inc. posted a movement of -11.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,220,933 in trading volumes.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Leslie’s Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.17%, alongside a downfall of -36.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.19% during last recorded quarter.