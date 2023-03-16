Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

For the readers interested in the stock health of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It is currently valued at $0.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.284, after setting-off with the price of $0.235. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.225 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.24.Recently in News on March 13, 2023, Borqs Technologies Advancing 2-Wheeler Smart Cluster Dashboard Into Attractive Taiwanese Market. The global motorcycle market is expected to reach at a value of $530 Billion by 2030. You can read further details here

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.3600 on 04/26/22, with the lowest value was $0.1925 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -93.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -96.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $7.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2013603 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was 29.89%, having the revenues showcasing -11.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.32M, as it employees total of 307 workers.

The Analysts eye on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3780, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -56.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,286,632 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Borqs Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.26%, alongside a downfall of -93.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.23% during last recorded quarter.