Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.30M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), which is $64.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $60.22 after opening rate of $58.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $58.0825 before closing at $59.91.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results. Record Fiscal 2022 GAAP Diluted EPS of $7.49; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $7.70; Comparable Sales Declined 6.4%. You can read further details here

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.70 on 03/16/23, with the lowest value was $25.10 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) full year performance was 79.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares are logging 0.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.10 and $63.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2326111 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) recorded performance in the market was 22.04%, having the revenues showcasing 16.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.77B, as it employees total of 22011 workers.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.31, with a change in the price was noted +22.39. In a similar fashion, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. posted a movement of +52.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,487,091 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASO is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.11%, alongside a boost of 79.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.94% during last recorded quarter.