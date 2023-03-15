ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) was valued at $25.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.39 while reaching the peak value of $26.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.39. The stock current value is $26.27.Recently in News on March 9, 2023, ZTO Provides Updates on Response to Short Seller Report. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced that following its previous statement in response to the allegations made in a report issued by the short-seller firm Grizzly Research LLC on March 2, 2023 (the “Short Seller Report”), the audit committee of the Company’s board of directors (the “Audit Committee”), after having reviewed the allegations, at the recommendation of the management of the Company and in order to protect the interests of all shareholders, has decided to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations made in the Short Seller Report (the “Independent Investigation”). The Audit Committee has engaged and will be assisted by independent professional advisors, including an international law firm and a forensic accounting firm that is not the Company’s auditor. You can read further details here

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.79 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $16.27 for the same time period, recorded on 10/31/22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) full year performance was 17.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares are logging -11.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.27 and $29.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4087262 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) recorded performance in the market was -2.23%, having the revenues showcasing 2.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.27B, as it employees total of 23865 workers.

The Analysts eye on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.90, with a change in the price was noted +3.22. In a similar fashion, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted a movement of +13.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,944,154 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZTO is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical rundown of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.78%.

Considering, the past performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.56%, alongside a boost of 17.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.14% during last recorded quarter.