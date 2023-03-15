The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is priced at $5.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.16 and reached a high price of $5.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.06. The stock touched a low price of $4.04.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc Announces Financing Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP of up to $11.2 Million. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CDIO), an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) with YA II PN, Ltd., an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (“Yorkville”), under which the Company agreed to sell and issue to Yorkville convertible debentures (“Convertible Debentures”) in a gross aggregate principal amount of up to $11.2 million (“Subscription Amount”). The Convertible Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company and are subject to various contingencies being satisfied as set forth in the Securities Purchase Agreement. The Company will receive 90% of the proceeds, with a $5 million convertible debenture being entered into at the initial closing, of which the Company received $4.5 million. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.25 on 10/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.80 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -51.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 527.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1047484 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) recorded performance in the market was 371.70%, having the revenues showcasing 199.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.15M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.32, with a change in the price was noted -5.11. In a similar fashion, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -50.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,504,653 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 371.70%. The shares increased approximately by -13.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 218.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 199.40% during last recorded quarter.