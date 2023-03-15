Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is priced at $0.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.65 and reached a high price of $0.7049, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.64. The stock touched a low price of $0.6301.Recently in News on March 10, 2023, Seelos Therapeutics Announces Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Warrants to Purchase Common Stock. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (“Seelos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, announced today it has entered into an agreement with a life sciences-focused investment fund for the sale of 12,059,298 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 9,340,702 shares of common stock and common warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 26,750,000 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock and accompanying common warrants are being sold at a combined offering price of $0.525 per share, and the pre-funded warrants and accompanying common warrants are being sold at a combined offering price of $0.524 per pre-funded warrant. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and accompanying warrants to be sold in the offering will be sold by Seelos. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable following the closing of the offering and will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share. The common warrants will not be exercisable until after the six-month anniversary of the closing of the offering, will have an exercise price of $0.60 per share and will expire on the date that is five and a half years following the closing of the offering. You can read further details here

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5200 on 09/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.4803 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) full year performance was -24.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -54.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $1.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 562805 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) recorded performance in the market was 1.93%, having the revenues showcasing -37.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.28M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Analysts verdict on Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8364, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -25.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 633,828 in trading volumes.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.17%, alongside a downfall of -24.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.65% during last recorded quarter.