Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT). It is currently valued at $1.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.47, after setting-off with the price of $0.8671. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.86.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Rubicon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Full year 2022 Adjusted Gross Profit grew to $53.3 million, 14% higher compared to 2021. The Company expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023. You can read further details here

Rubicon Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.4999 on 07/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.8500 for the same time period, recorded on 02/22/23.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) full year performance was -86.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares are logging -87.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1432038 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) recorded performance in the market was -25.28%, having the revenues showcasing -43.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 240.14M, as it employees total of 514 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rubicon Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7580, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Rubicon Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -23.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 373,014 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Raw Stochastic average of Rubicon Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rubicon Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.33%, alongside a downfall of -86.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.88% during last recorded quarter.