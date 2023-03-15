Here is why Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 14.80%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR), which is $1.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.81 after opening rate of $1.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.50 before closing at $1.71.Recently in News on March 6, 2023, Jeffs’ Brands to Acquire Amazon.uk Market Leader in the $2 Billion Market of Pest Control Products for $1.9 million. The U.K.-based company had approximately $5.8 million revenues in 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares are logging -51.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $3.30.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 697047 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) recorded performance in the market was 37.07%, having the revenues showcasing 14.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.09M.

Market experts do have their say about Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2848, with a change in the price was noted +0.52. In a similar fashion, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd posted a movement of +48.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 292,734 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFBR is recording 5.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.57.

Technical breakdown of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.07%. The shares increased approximately by 41.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.39% during last recorded quarter.