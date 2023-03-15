Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is priced at $2.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.71 and reached a high price of $2.835, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.55. The stock touched a low price of $2.50.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Celebrates Retail Innovation at EuroShop 2023. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in retail store and checkout innovation, will demonstrate solutions that address current challenges across various retail segments at EuroShop – one of the industry’s leading trade fairs – from Feb. 26 to March 2 in Düsseldorf. You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.60 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.26 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -68.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -70.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $7.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1310365 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was 59.15%, having the revenues showcasing 29.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 223.86M, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of -15.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,858,582 in trading volumes.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.46%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.10%, alongside a downfall of -68.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.14% during last recorded quarter.